#CWG2022: Shah Hussain Shah wins first medal for Pakistan, a Bronze in Judo

Shah entered the bronze medal bout after losing his first round earlier.

Shah Hussain Shah wins the first medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Judoka Shah Hussain Shah downed his South African opponent to win the Bronze medal 90kg category.

Interestingly, this was Shah’s first ever 90kg event as he has always played in the 100kg category.

After initial hiccups, Shah successfully downed his South African opponent Thomas-Laszlo Breytnbach to win the contest on ippon in less than three minutes.

He had earlier won a silver medal in the 2014 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 20-year-old is the son of Olympic bronze medalist boxer Hussain Shan.

He has also won two gold medals for Pakistan in the South Asian Games.

Congratulations are in order for the young Pakistani Medalist!

 

