Shaheen Afridi ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022

Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022!

A huge blow for the Pakistan team ahead of the Aisa Cup as the ace pacer was ruled out of the upcoming tournament after being advised a 4-6 weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament.

Hassan Ali is likely to replace him for Asia Cup.

Afridi will also miss the home series against England but is expected to return before the New Zealand T20I tri-series and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Afridi, 22, a left-arm fast bowler, had copped a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists advised rest for 4-6 weeks following the latest scans, which effectively ruled Shaheen out of the two big series.

“I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team,” PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Najeebullah Soomro said.

“Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October.

“PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket.”