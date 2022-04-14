Oyeyeah
Sports News

Shaheen Afridi soars into top 10 bowlers in ICC Rankings

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk10 views
posted on
Shaheen AfridiShaheen Afridi | OyeYeah News
Views

Shaheen Afridi soars into the top 10 bowlers in ICC Rankings!

The left-arm quick leads a host of changes in this week’s @MFtyres ICC Player Ranking.

Published Earlier:

Pakistan’s pacer’s 2/21 in the one-off T20I against Australia has helped him climb fours spots to No.10 in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings.

Despite the best efforts of the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2021 in the penultimate over, Australia got over the line with five balls to spare.

Adil Rashid has moved to No.2. spot with Josh Hazlewood, who did not feature in the game, dropped a spot to No.3.

 

Meanwhile, ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March, Babar Azam, maintains his stay at the top of the batters’ rankings.

While Mohammad Rizwan, the ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year 2021, dropped a spot to No.3.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram is in the second spot in the batters’ rankings.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You