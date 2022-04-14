Shaheen Afridi soars into top 10 bowlers in ICC Rankings

Shaheen Afridi soars into the top 10 bowlers in ICC Rankings!

The left-arm quick leads a host of changes in this week’s @MFtyres ICC Player Ranking.

Pakistan’s pacer’s 2/21 in the one-off T20I against Australia has helped him climb fours spots to No.10 in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings.

Despite the best efforts of the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2021 in the penultimate over, Australia got over the line with five balls to spare.

Adil Rashid has moved to No.2. spot with Josh Hazlewood, who did not feature in the game, dropped a spot to No.3.

🔹 Afridi breaks into the top 10 🔼

🔹 Gains for JJ Smit, Dipendra Airee 👏 Some big movements in the latest edition of @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Player Rankings for T20Is 📈 Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) April 13, 2022

Meanwhile, ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March, Babar Azam, maintains his stay at the top of the batters’ rankings.

While Mohammad Rizwan, the ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year 2021, dropped a spot to No.3.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram is in the second spot in the batters’ rankings.