“Shaheen Afridi will be fully fit before the World Cup”, Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is hopeful for the return of star pacer Shaheen Afridi back into the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup.



PCB chief shared an update on Shaheen Afridi’s fitness during a TV program.



It was earlier reported that Shaheen Shah Afridi has fully recovered from the knee injury and will play Pakistan’s 1st T20 World Cup match against India.

During the interview, Ramiz Raja said that he has talked to Shaheen and he is feeling 110% fit to play in the World Cup.

“Shaheen will be fully fit before the World Cup. He has told me that he is feeling much better now. The doctors also sent his video and he is 90% fit now,” said the PCB chairman.

Raja said that the pacer also plans to play practice matches ahead of the Pakistan and India face-off in the T20 WC, which is scheduled to be played on October 23.

“Knee injuries can be critical at times and if Shaheen does not feel completely better, then the management will not take the risk of including him in the squad,” he added.

Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered from Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury in July as he was fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Shaheen was ruled out of the recent T20 Asia Cup and the T20 home series against England.

Afridi,22, was advised four to six weeks of rest by the body’s medical advisory committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports.