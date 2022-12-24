Shahid Afridi appointed interim chief selector

Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the interim chief selector of the Pakistan Men’s team.

The new PCB Chairman Najam Sethi on Saturday announced the new appointments by the board.

“The PCB Management Committee has appointed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as the interim Chair of the Men’s National Selection Committee,” Sethi said.

Other members of the panel include Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, while Haroon Rashid has been appointed as the Convener.

Najam Sethi, PCB management committee chair, said in a statement that, “Shahid Afridi has been an attacking cricketer who played all his cricket with no fear. He has nearly 20 years of cricket experience, has featured in all formats with significant success and more importantly, has always backed and supported young talent.

“So, in our collective opinion, there is no better person than him to understand the rigours, demands and challenges of the modern-day game. I remain confident that through his insight and knowledge of the game, he will help Pakistan select the best and most deserving players, and contribute to the side’s success in the upcoming series.”