Shahid Afridi contracts coronavirus

Shahid Afridi has contracted coronavirus after the bubble breach on Thursday.

As being reported he has quarantined himself for the next seven days at his residence in Karachi and will undergo a corona test again after two days.

All-rounder Shahid Afridi, who is representing Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7, has said that he went to the hospital with the permission of the team management.

Afridi had said that he went out of the bubble and will complete the required three-day quarantine period, after which he will join the squad, however, his test came positive on Thursday.

Following the development, Afridi will not be able to play the initial games of the seventh edition of the PSL.

Afridi suffered a back injury and his participation in the PSL matches became uncertain but now it has been confirmed that Afridi will not be playing initial matches due to COVID.

Afridi suffered the injury during a practice session this week and suffered from an increase in pain.