Shahid Afridi withdraws from PSL 7 sighting health issues!



Masterblaster and Quetta Gladiators’ key all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Sunday has announced withdrawal from the remaining matches of the ongoing Pakistan Super League Season 7.

The 40-year-old announced his decision in a video message shared on his official YouTube channel, which he posted in a tweet.

“I have been playing with the lower-back injury for 15-16 years now and the pain is quite intense now where I feel pain in my groin, knee, and even the fingers of the foot,” Shahid Afridi shared in his video message.

“Goodbye to PSL, My body is in serious pain,” he tweeted.