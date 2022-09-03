Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022!
The development comes as a major blow for team Pakistan ahead of the crucial Super 4 match against India on Sunday.
As reported, the fast pacer suffered a side strain injury while bowling during the second match of the Asia Cup tournament against Hong Kong.
According to the Pakistan team spokesperson, the medical will monitor Dahani’s condition in the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament.
In Dahani’s absence, Hasan Ali or Mohammad Hasnain is likely to get a chance to play against India.
It is pertinent to mention here that these two replaced Shaheen and Mohammad Wasim Jr.
