Sports News

Shan Masood getting hitched on Jan 21

NewsDeskJanuary 4, 2023
0 1 1 minute read

Wednesday saw Shan Masood’s name trending on the Twitter timeline but it was amid his poor performance against New Zealand in the ongoing test match in Karachi.

However, it’s the cricketer’s wedding dates that have made the fans delighted.

Pakistan cricketer Shah Masood will be tying the knot on Jan 21.

Shan Masood’s wedding invitations have emerged online. While the date of Valima’s reception is 27 Jan.

Related Articles

Shan will be betrothed to Meeshay Khan in Peshawar on January 21.

Shan Masood, 33, was born on October 14, 1989, in Kuwait, and is the son of famous banker Mansoor Masood Khan.

His uncle Waqar Masood Khan served as an adviser to former prime minister Imran Khan on revenue and finance in the capacity of a Minister of State in Cabinet.

Congratulations to Shan and his family in advance!

It seems to be the wedding season for Pakistan cricketers.

Earlier in December, fast pacer Haris Rauf got nikkahfied to his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik.

While Shaheen Shah Afridi will be tieing the knot with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha Afridi on February 3, 2023.

 

NewsDeskJanuary 4, 2023
0 1 1 minute read

NewsDesk

Related Articles

PCB announces restoration of departmental cricket in the country

December 31, 2022

PAKvsNZ: First test match concludes with a draw

December 30, 2022

Rishabh Pant survives serious car accident

December 30, 2022

Legendary footballer Pele dies aged 82

December 30, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five × two =

Back to top button