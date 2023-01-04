Shan Masood getting hitched on Jan 21

Wednesday saw Shan Masood’s name trending on the Twitter timeline but it was amid his poor performance against New Zealand in the ongoing test match in Karachi.

However, it’s the cricketer’s wedding dates that have made the fans delighted.

Pakistan cricketer Shah Masood will be tying the knot on Jan 21.

Shan Masood’s wedding invitations have emerged online. While the date of Valima’s reception is 27 Jan.

Shan will be betrothed to Meeshay Khan in Peshawar on January 21.

Shan Masood, 33, was born on October 14, 1989, in Kuwait, and is the son of famous banker Mansoor Masood Khan.

His uncle Waqar Masood Khan served as an adviser to former prime minister Imran Khan on revenue and finance in the capacity of a Minister of State in Cabinet.

Congratulations to Shan and his family in advance!

It seems to be the wedding season for Pakistan cricketers.

Earlier in December, fast pacer Haris Rauf got nikkahfied to his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik.

While Shaheen Shah Afridi will be tieing the knot with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha Afridi on February 3, 2023.