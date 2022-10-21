Oyeyeah
Shan Masood taken to hospital after ball hit him on head during practice in nets

"A ball hit him in the right hand side of his head during Pakistan's net session in MCG," PCB said in a statement.

By Saman Siddiqui
Shan Masood has been taken to hospital after ball hit him on head during practice in nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

Pakistan’s left-hand batter Shan Masood is reportedly injured ahead of the crucial match between the arch rivals Pakistan and India T20 World Cup 2022 on Oct 23.

As reproted, Shan Masood was batting in the nets when a shot from Mohammad Nawaz directly hit the right side of the head of Shan Masood.

Shan looked conscious as per reports but looked in deep pain at the same time.

He has been taken to hospital for further scans.

“Shan Masood is being taken to hospital for scans after a ball hit him in the right hand side of his head during Pakistan’s net session in MCG,” PCB said in a statement.

Fans are extending prayers for his well being on social media following the updates on his injury.

 

 

