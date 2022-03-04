Shane Warne gone so soon; Cricket world mourns demise of a legend

Shane Warne – arguably the greatest leg spinner of all time and one of the modern-day cricketing legends – is no more.

Shane Warne, 52, passed away from a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the world also received the death news of former Australian wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh.

And life is unpredictable, who knew that Shane Warne will be accompanying Rod Marsh on the same day, as he mourned his loss in a tweet on Friday.

In his last tweet, Warne said, “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate.”

Shane Warne represented the Australian cricket team from 1992 to 2007.

Shane Warne held a record of 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an avg of 25.

He has 1,319 first-class Test wickets at an average of 26.11 to his credit.

Shane Warne was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 1994 and in 1997 and, in 2004 he was named Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World.

Warne was also a member of Australia’s 1999 ODI World Cup-winning squad and also played starring roles in the team’s five Ashes title wins between 1993 and 2003.

The cricketing fraternity mourns the loss of a true cricket genius.

Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of the legendary spinner @ShaneWarne @CricketAus. My heartfelt condolences to his family.

Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am.

Heartbroken on the sudden death of the legend #ShaneWarne 💔

Sad day for Cricket!

An iconic cricket player & mentor has left us.

Deeply saddened by this news.



A Big loss to World Cricket..

Extremely Sad to Hear the News of The Greatest Cricketer of All Time and The King of spin #shanewarne passed Away..He was Truly An inspiration for All the youngsters of Today's age.



