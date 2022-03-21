Shane Warne laid to rest at a private funeral

Shane Warne was laid to rest at a private funeral in Melbourne on Sunday!

The 52-year-old Australian cricket superstar was found dead of a suspected heart attack at a luxury resort in Thailand on March 4, while holidaying.

Australian legendary leg spinner was bid farewell by his closest family and friends in an invitation-only funeral at St Kilda Football Club, an Australian Rules team he supported all his life.

As being reported, Warne’s brother Jason, father Keith, and son Jackson were among those who carried his coffin to the car.

The coffin was covered in a pair of St Kilda scarves.

The Herald-Sun reported that Coldplay’s anthem “Fix You” was played from the ground’s speakers as a small group of people followed the coffin, including Warne’s three children and his parents.

Several Australian cricket icons were also reported to be in attendance at St Kilda Football Club, Melbourne to farewell the late Shane Warne in the private funeral service.

The cricketers on the list included Mark Taylor, Ian Healy, Mark Waugh, Michael Clarke, Glenn McGrath, and former England captain Michael Vaughan.

According to the Australian media report, the funeral service came 10 days before a crowd of 50,000 is expected to gather at the MCG for a star-studded public memorial.

While the MCG’s Great Southern Stand will be renamed in the king of spin’s honour.

This move was announced just hours after his death.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin will be sending a music performance to be played during the memorial, while pop icons Elton John and Ed Sheeran will also deliver messages, report.