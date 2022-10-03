Oyeyeah
Disappointed fans flood Twitter with Shaun Tait’s memes after Pakistan’s defeat

Pakistan's bowling coach Shaun Tait's statment ignited the keyboard warriors

Disappointed fans have flooded Twitter with memes about Shaun Tait after Pakistan’s defeat in the T20 series against visiting England.

Pakistan men’s team fast bowling coach Shaun Tait attended the post-match presser after England hammered Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth match of the T20I series.

Shaun Tait’s statement from a press conference after one of the matches Pakistan lost in the home series, he jokingly said, “When we lose badly […] they send me [to speak] when we get defeated badly”, ignited the keyboard warriors to flare up the meme game.

 

Well, the meme game is proving something hip to take out the furstration on a lighter note.

Pakistani cricket fans, disappointed for sure, must have been wondering what could be Shaun Tait’s response this time.

 

Shaun Tait, a former Australian professional cricketer, was appointed as the bowling coach of the Pakistan national cricket team in February 2022.

