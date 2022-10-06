Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he will take a decision regarding changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with a consultation.
During the news conference, on the question of changes in PCB, the Prime Minister said that when our government came, Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja was a newcomer, so we thought that he should get an opportunity to show his performance.
PM Shehbaz Sharif said that five, or six months is not much time, and we will take a decision on this issue with the consultation.
It should be noted that former Test cricketer Ramiz Raja was elected unopposed as the Chairman of PCB on 13 September 2021.
PM sacking PCB Chairman? Shehbaz Sharif answers to Ramiz Raja’s appointment
OyeYeah News By Saman Siddiqui3 views
posted on
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he will take a decision regarding changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with a consultation.
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui