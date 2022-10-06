PM sacking PCB Chairman? Shehbaz Sharif answers to Ramiz Raja’s appointment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he will take a decision regarding changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with a consultation.



During the news conference, on the question of changes in PCB, the Prime Minister said that when our government came, Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja was a newcomer, so we thought that he should get an opportunity to show his performance.



PM Shehbaz Sharif said that five, or six months is not much time, and we will take a decision on this issue with the consultation.



It should be noted that former Test cricketer Ramiz Raja was elected unopposed as the Chairman of PCB on 13 September 2021.