Shehroze Kashif becomes the world’s youngest climber to summit 9 nine peaks of over 8,000m

Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes the world’s youngest climber to summit nine peaks of over 8,000m in height!

The 20-year-old Pakistani climber added another feather to his cap on Monday as he reached on top of the 8,035m Gasherbrum-II, becoming the youngest climber ever to summit nine peaks of over 8,000m.

Young Shehroze reached the summit of Gasherbrum II, the world’s 13th highest peak at around 9:00 am (PST) on Monday.

The adventure enthusiast shared the development on his Twitter after scaling the mountain.

 

Shehroze Kashif aka the Broad Boy broke UK’s Adriana Brownlee’s record in less than a month.

 

 

