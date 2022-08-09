Shehroze Kashif becomes the world’s youngest climber to summit 9 nine peaks of over 8,000m

Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes the world’s youngest climber to summit nine peaks of over 8,000m in height!

The 20-year-old Pakistani climber added another feather to his cap on Monday as he reached on top of the 8,035m Gasherbrum-II, becoming the youngest climber ever to summit nine peaks of over 8,000m.

Young Shehroze reached the summit of Gasherbrum II, the world’s 13th highest peak at around 9:00 am (PST) on Monday.

The adventure enthusiast shared the development on his Twitter after scaling the mountain.

Alhamdulillah, today at 9 a.m. PST, #ShehrozeKashif has summited Gasherbrum II 8035m – 13th highest peak of the world. Congrats Pakistan 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 Total 9 X 8000ers 🏆🏆#TheBroadBoy #TheKarakoramClub @KarakoramClub @faizanlakhani pic.twitter.com/KE2J33rpWM — Shehroze Kashif (broadboy) (@Shehrozekashif2) August 8, 2022

Shehroze Kashif aka the Broad Boy broke UK’s Adriana Brownlee’s record in less than a month.