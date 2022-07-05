Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat

Shehroze Kashif becomes the youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat!

Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif popularly known as the Broad Boy from Lahore with Fazal Ali from Shimshal summited the Nanga Parbat killer mountain on Tuesday.

By achieving the latest feat, at the age of 20 years, The Broad Boy has become the Youngest Mountaineer in the World to summit Nanga Parbat (8126m— the 9th highest mountain in the world).

In a statement on Tuesday, Kashif said that he summited Nanga Parbat at 8:45 am PST.

Kashif has previously scaled Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu, and the Broad Peak.

The Nanga Parbat was his eighth summit of an 8-thousander.

Young Pakistani mountaineer aims to claim the title of the world’s youngest mountaineer to summit the 14 highest mountains.

Furthermore, Shehroze Kashif intends to summit five more highest peaks by the end of this year.

But his mission could be jeopardized due to a lack of sponsorship and support.