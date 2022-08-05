Silver medal for Inam Butt in 86Kg wrestling as went down 3-0 against India’s Deepak Punia

It’s a silver medal for Inam Butt in the men’s 65 kg category wrestling event of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday.

He went down 3-0 against India’s Deepak Punia.

Inam defeated South Africa’s Edward Lessing by 5-3 in Men’s Freestyle 86kg Wrestling semi-final to ensure a medal for Pakistan.

Inam Butt has bagged the fourth medal for Pakistan in the ongoing games.

Butt is competing in his 3rd CWG final and already has two gold medals back in 2010 and 2018.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Inayat Ullah beat his Scottish opponent Ross Conley in the Men’s Free Style 65 kg Wrestling event to win the Bronze medal.

Pakistani wrestlers did make the nation proud by doing their best at the matt in their respective freestyle wrestling categories.