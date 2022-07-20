SL vs PAK 1st Test: Pakistan registers historic win

Pakistan registers a historic win against the host Sri Lanka in the first test of the series.

Pakistan needed 120 runs to win the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on the fifth and final day.

Babar Azam’s boys have hunted down the highest chase 342 at Galle on a pitch that was turning square. A massive win!

The Pakistan opener has been instrumental in the chase, scoring 150 in the chase of 352 against the host.

Sri Lankan pace attack absolutely disappointed with their effort.

Abdullah Shafique has been awarded the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his exceptional match-winning innings.

Opener Abdullah Shafiq remained unbeaten on 160 to help his team successfully chase a record target of 342 runs.

Mohammad Nawaz scored 19 runs and remained not out.

Babar Azam played an innings of 55, and Rizwan played an innings of 40 runs.

Pakistan has got a one-zero lead in the Test series.

It should be noted that it is the first time that a team has achieved the target of more than 300 runs at Galle.