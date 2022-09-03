Sri Lanka turns the tables, beat Afghanistan in a cracking opening Super-4 match

Sri Lanka turns the tables and beat Afghanistan in a cracking opening Super Four match of the Twenty20 international of the Asia Cup on Saturday.

Before this match, Afghanistan had never lost a T20I after posting 170 or more batting first, but Sri Lanka brings an end to their winning streak, the highest successful chase in a T20I at Sharjah too.

Afghanistan after being put into bat first, set a target of 175-6.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 84 to put on a key second-wicket stand of 93 with Ibrahim Zadran, who made 40.

While chasing a stiff target of 176 put by the in-form Afghan team, the Sri Lanka openers were off to a flyer as they gave them a start of 62 runs.

Sri Lankan top order where their big names, led their team from the front remarkably well.

But it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka who guided their team in the middle over with the former launching himself over the Afghanistan bowlers.

Both put up a 32-run stand and staged a rescue act after Sri Lanka was left tottering at 119/4 after the fall of skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Score Board:

Afghanistan INNINGS (20 overs maximum) BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Hazratullah Zazai b Madushanka 13 16 26 2 0 81.25 Rahmanullah Gurbaz † c de Silva b Fernando 84 45 82 4 6 186.66 Ibrahim Zadran c Fernando b Madushanka 40 38 67 2 1 105.26 Najibull a h Zadran run out (de Silva/†Mendis) 17 10 17 1 1 170.00 Mohammad Nabi (c) c & b Theekshana 1 4 5 0 0 25.00 Rashid Khan run out (Nissanka/†Mendis) 9 7 5 0 1 128.57 Karim Janat not out 0 1 3 0 0 0.00 Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 9) 11 TOTAL 20 Overs (RR: 8.75) 175/6 Did not bat: Samiullah Shinwari , Naveen-ul-Haq , Mujeeb Ur Rahman , Fazalhaq Farooqi Fall of wickets: 1-46 (Hazratullah Zazai, 4.5 ov), 2-139 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 15.3 ov), 3-151 (Ibrahim Zadran, 17.2 ov), 4-166 (Mohammad Nabi, 18.4 ov), 5-166 (Najibullah Zadran, 18.5 ov), 6-175 (Rashid Khan, 19.6 ov) BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Maheesh Theekshana 4 0 29 1 7.25 8 1 2 0 0 Asitha Fernando 4 0 34 1 8.50 11 3 2 0 0 Dilshan Madushanka 4 0 37 2 9.25 7 4 1 2 1 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4 0 23 0 5.75 8 0 1 0 0 Chamika Karunaratne 2 0 29 0 14.50 1 0 2 2 0 Dasun Shanaka 2 0 22 0 11.00 2 1 1 1 0