Sri Lanka turns the tables, beat Afghanistan in a cracking opening Super-4 match

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
Sri Lanka turns the tables and beat Afghanistan in a cracking opening Super Four match of the Twenty20 international of the Asia Cup on Saturday.

Before this match, Afghanistan had never lost a T20I after posting 170 or more batting first, but Sri Lanka brings an end to their winning streak, the highest successful chase in a T20I at Sharjah too.

Afghanistan after being put into bat first, set a target of 175-6.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 84 to put on a key second-wicket stand of 93 with Ibrahim Zadran, who made 40.

While chasing a stiff target of 176 put by the in-form Afghan team, the Sri Lanka openers were off to a flyer as they gave them a start of 62 runs.

Sri Lankan top order where their big names, led their team from the front remarkably well.

But it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka who guided their team in the middle over with the former launching himself over the Afghanistan bowlers.

Both put up a 32-run stand and staged a rescue act after Sri Lanka was left tottering at 119/4 after the fall of skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Score Board:

 
Afghanistan INNINGS (20 overs maximum)
BATTING RBM4s6sSR
Hazratullah Zazai  b Madushanka1316262081.25
Rahmanullah Gurbaz †c de Silva b Fernando84458246186.66
Ibrahim Zadran c Fernando b Madushanka40386721105.26
Najibullah Zadran run out (de Silva/†Mendis)17101711170.00
Mohammad Nabi (c)c & b Theekshana1450025.00
Rashid Khan run out (Nissanka/†Mendis)97501128.57
Karim Janat not out013000.00
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 9)11 
TOTAL20 Overs (RR: 8.75)175/6
 
Did not bat: Samiullah ShinwariNaveen-ul-HaqMujeeb Ur RahmanFazalhaq Farooqi 
Fall of wickets: 1-46 (Hazratullah Zazai, 4.5 ov), 2-139 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 15.3 ov), 3-151 (Ibrahim Zadran, 17.2 ov), 4-166 (Mohammad Nabi, 18.4 ov), 5-166 (Najibullah Zadran, 18.5 ov), 6-175 (Rashid Khan, 19.6 ov)
BOWLINGOMRWECON0s4s6sWDNB
Maheesh Theekshana402917.2581200
Asitha Fernando403418.50113200
Dilshan Madushanka403729.2574121
Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva402305.7580100
Chamika Karunaratne2029014.5010220
Dasun Shanaka2022011.0021110
 
Sri Lanka INNINGS (Target: 176 runs from 20 overs)
BATTING RBM4s6sSR
Pathum Nissanka c †Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Mujeeb Ur Rahman35284131125.00
Kusal Mendis †c Ibrahim Zadran b Naveen-ul-Haq36192823189.47
Charith Asalanka  b Mohammad Nabi814250057.14
Danushka Gunathilaka  b Rashid Khan33204222165.00
Dasun Shanaka (c)c Najibullah Zadran b Mujeeb Ur Rahman1091510111.11
Bhanuka Rajapaksa  b Naveen-ul-Haq31142741221.42
Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva not out1691630177.77
Chamika Karunaratne not out52410250.00
Extras(lb 2, w 3)5 
TOTAL19.1 Ov (RR: 9.33)179/6
 
Did not bat: Maheesh TheekshanaAsitha FernandoDilshan Madushanka 
Fall of wickets: 1-62 (Kusal Mendis, 6.3 ov), 2-80 (Pathum Nissanka, 8.6 ov), 3-94 (Charith Asalanka, 11.3 ov), 4-119 (Dasun Shanaka, 14.1 ov), 5-151 (Danushka Gunathilaka, 16.4 ov), 6-174 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 18.3 ov)
BOWLINGOMRWECON0s4s6sWDNB
Fazalhaq Farooqi3.1034010.7356010
Mujeeb Ur Rahman403027.5091210
Naveen-ul-Haq4040210.0085110
Rashid Khan403919.7563200
Mohammad Nabi403418.5051200

