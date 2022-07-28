Oyeyeah
Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan in second Test at Galle

Two-match series ends in a 1-1 draw

Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan in the second Test, drawing the series 1-1!

Pakistan was bowled out for 261 in the second session on day five while chasing a mammoth 508 for victory in Galle.

Published Earlier:

The 30-year-old Prabath Jayasuriya was excellent at his home ground. The left-arm spinner claimed his fourth five-wicket haul in just his third Test since making his debut against Australia earlier this month.

Since the start of the second test, the Pakistani batting lineup remained unimpressive.

The visitors Pakistan fell behind Sri Lanka by 147 runs after being bowled out for 231 in response to the hosts’ first-innings 378.

The final scoreboard on the fifth day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle on Thursday:

Sri Lanka 1st innings 378 (D. Chandimal 80, O. Fernando 50; N. Shah 3-58, Y. Shah 3-83)

Pakistan 1st innings 231 (A. Salman 61; R. Mendis 5-47)

Sri Lanka 2nd innings 360-8 dec (D. de Silva 109, R. Mendis 45 not out; N. Shah 2-44)

Pakistan 2nd innings (target 508; overnight 89-1, Imam-ul-Haq 46, B. Azam 26)

A. Shafique c Wellalage b Jayasuriya  16

Imam-ul-Haq c Dickwella b R. Mendis   49

B. Azam lbw b Jayasuriya              81

M. Rizwan b Jayasuriya                37

F. Alam run out (Asitha/Dickwella)     1

A. Salman c K. Mendis b Jayasuriya     4

M. Nawaz c Chandimal b R. Mendis      12

Y. Shah c K. Mendis b Jayasuriya      27

H. Ali b R. Mendis                    11

N. Ali not out                         0

N. Shah c Wellalage b R. Mendis       18

Extras (b2, nb3)                       5

Total (all out, 77 overs)            261

Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Shafique), 2-97 (Imam), 3-176 (Rizwan), 4-181 (Fawad), 5-188 (Salman), 6-205 (Azam), 7-205 (Nawaz), 8-243 (Yasir), 9-243 (Hasan), 10-261 (Naseem)

Bowling: Asitha 6-1-20-0 (nb3), Jayasuriya 32-5-117-5, R. Mendis 30-7-101-4, De Silva 2-0-4-0, Wellalage 7-0-17-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Result: Sri Lanka won by 246 runs

