Sri Lanka women beat Pakistan by 1 run to qualify for Asia Cup Final

Sri Lanka women beat Pakistan by one run at the 2nd Semi-Final, in Sylhet, to qualify for Asia Cup Final on Thursday.

Pakistan’s Women’s cricket team restricted the Sri Lankan side to 122-run in the semi final as Islanders opted to bat first after winning the toss.

The low score at first looked an achievable target for green team as the openers provided a quick start by scoring 31 runs in three overs.

Muneeba scored 18 runs off 10 balls in 31-runs opening partnership.

However, a couple of wickets fell quickly changing the course of the semi final.

Bismah Maroof tried to rescue Pakistan scored 42 off 41 balls laced with four boundaries.

Nida Dar stayed till the last ball at the crease but lady luck wasn’t on the Pakistan side.

Dar’s run-a-ball 26 didn’t help Pakistan complete the run-chase.

Pakistan went down fighting against Sri Lanka in semi final by one run.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka will take on India on Saturday in the final of this year’s ICC Women’s Asia Cup.