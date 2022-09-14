Oyeyeah
Sports News

ICC T20 Ranking: Babar Azam slips from second to third position

Babar Azam has been the number one T20 batsman for more than 1000 days.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui14 views
posted on
ICC T20 RankingBabar Azam slips from second to third position | OyeYeah News
Views

Babar Azam moved from second to third position in the T20 ranking while Mohammad Rizwan’s first position among the batsmen remains intact.

ICC T20 Batsmen ranking sep,2022:

Published Earlier:

  1.  Mohd Rizwan 810 points
  2.  Eiden Markram 792 points
  3. Babar Azam 771 points

The ICC released the T20 ranking on Wednesday, revealing that Pakistan skipper  Babar Azam’s ranking has been further reduced by one rank.

The national team captain moved from second to third position among the batters.

Muhammad Rizwan secures the No.1 position in ICC T20 2022 ranking.

players rating list

 

In the bowling ranking, Haris Rauf has improved by nine ranks to the 25th position and Muhammad Nawaz has improved by 7 ranks to the 34th position.

Babar Azam dropped from first to second position last week after not showing impressive performance in Asia Cup and Mohammad Rizwan took the first position.

Babar Azam has been the number one T20 batsman for more than 1000 days.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You