ICC T20 Ranking: Babar Azam slips from second to third position

Babar Azam moved from second to third position in the T20 ranking while Mohammad Rizwan’s first position among the batsmen remains intact.

ICC T20 Batsmen ranking sep,2022:

Mohd Rizwan 810 points Eiden Markram 792 points Babar Azam 771 points

The ICC released the T20 ranking on Wednesday, revealing that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s ranking has been further reduced by one rank.

The national team captain moved from second to third position among the batters.

Muhammad Rizwan secures the No.1 position in ICC T20 2022 ranking.

In the bowling ranking, Haris Rauf has improved by nine ranks to the 25th position and Muhammad Nawaz has improved by 7 ranks to the 34th position.

Babar Azam dropped from first to second position last week after not showing impressive performance in Asia Cup and Mohammad Rizwan took the first position.

Babar Azam has been the number one T20 batsman for more than 1000 days.