Oyeyeah
Sports News

T20 World Cup: National Team Jersey Unveiled, But Fans Least Impressed

Here is why hashtag #Tarbooz trending on Twitter timeline on Monday.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui9 views
posted on
Views

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the men’s and women’s jerseys for the T20 World Cup 2022.

The video shared by PCB on social media website Twitter shows national team captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, fast pacer Naseem Shah, women’s team Kainat Imtiaz and Sana Fatima.

 



It should be noted that the first T20 match to be played against England on Tuesday has been named a fundraising match, the gate money obtained from the first T20 will be dedicated to the flood victims.

In the first T20 match, the national players will wear the World Cup kit, while in the remaining 6 matches, the national players will wear a different kit from the first T20.

On the other hand, the vice-captain tweeted that nothing makes me happier than wearing the Pakistan jersey.

However, the cricket fans in Pakistan seem to be least impressed with the new design of the Jersey kit!

Following the PCB tweet that unveiled the men’s and women’s jerseys for the T20 World Cup 2022, keyboard warriors went busy mocking the design.

The new kit looks absolutely brilliant but our nation has problems with almost everything. You just can’t make everyone happy.

And here is why the hashtag #Tarbooz trending on the Twitter timeline on Monday.

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You