T20 World Cup: National Team Jersey Unveiled, But Fans Least Impressed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the men’s and women’s jerseys for the T20 World Cup 2022.



The video shared by PCB on social media website Twitter shows national team captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, fast pacer Naseem Shah, women’s team Kainat Imtiaz and Sana Fatima.





It should be noted that the first T20 match to be played against England on Tuesday has been named a fundraising match, the gate money obtained from the first T20 will be dedicated to the flood victims.



In the first T20 match, the national players will wear the World Cup kit, while in the remaining 6 matches, the national players will wear a different kit from the first T20.



On the other hand, the vice-captain tweeted that nothing makes me happier than wearing the Pakistan jersey.

Nothing makes me happier than wearing Pakistan’s jersey. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/y5USY69few — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 19, 2022

However, the cricket fans in Pakistan seem to be least impressed with the new design of the Jersey kit!

Following the PCB tweet that unveiled the men’s and women’s jerseys for the T20 World Cup 2022, keyboard warriors went busy mocking the design.

The new kit looks absolutely brilliant but our nation has problems with almost everything. You just can’t make everyone happy.

And here is why the hashtag #Tarbooz trending on the Twitter timeline on Monday.