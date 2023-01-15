Wasim Akram’s son, Tahmoor, has become an amateur MMA athlete

Sports News

Wasim Akram’s son, Tahmoor, has become a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

Though Tahmoor, who lives in America, has not turned professional yet according to media reports.

Wasim Akram also confirmed that his son Tahmoor is an amateur MMA athlete and is pursuing his dream of becoming a professional MMA fighter.

 

 

Proud dad Wasim Akram made the revelation during an event in the UAE.

“I have given my children the right to live the life they want. If he wants to be a fighter, then he must,” Akram said.

“Yes, if Tahmoor trains hard and punches above his weight, who knows, maybe he can become a seasoned fighter one day,” he added.

“My son has been living in America, there is not much cricket there, anyway, I have given my children the right to live the life they want. If he wants to be a fighter, then he must,” Akram told Cricket Pakistan.

