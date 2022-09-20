Oyeyeah
Sports News

Team Pakistan to wear ‘special jersey’ in first T20 against England

The move is aimed at highlighting flood devastation in Pakistan

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui6 views
posted on
Team Pakistan special jerseyTeam Pakistan to wear ‘special jersey’ in first T20 against England | OyeYeah News
Views

Team Pakistan is set to wear a ‘special jersey’ in the first T20 against England to highlight flood devastation, Monday.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the national cricket team will sport a special jersey in the first T20 match against England today “to raise awareness about the devastation caused by the floods in the country”.

Published Earlier:

Pakistan’s new kit dedicated to the flood affectees features a shade of blue, as opposed to the typical green palette.

Fast pacer Shahnawaz Dahani also tweeted a picture of himself wearing the special jersey.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You