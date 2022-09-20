Team Pakistan to wear ‘special jersey’ in first T20 against England

Team Pakistan is set to wear a ‘special jersey’ in the first T20 against England to highlight flood devastation, Monday.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the national cricket team will sport a special jersey in the first T20 match against England today “to raise awareness about the devastation caused by the floods in the country”.

Pakistan’s new kit dedicated to the flood affectees features a shade of blue, as opposed to the typical green palette.

Pakistan team will be wearing a special jersey in the first T20I to raise awareness about the devastation that the floods have caused in the country.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/vfsXPOdu4O — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2022

Fast pacer Shahnawaz Dahani also tweeted a picture of himself wearing the special jersey.