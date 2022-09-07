Tendulkar steps in for Arshdeep Singh’s rescue

Sachin Tendulkar steps in to rescue Arshdeep Singh.
The young fast pacer is being bashed in India for the dropped catch in the key Super-4 Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan.
Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar called on his countrymen to keep sport “free from personal attacks”.
.. and give the best reply by performing on the field. I am keenly following you. My best wishes.
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 6, 2022
Though the statement from the former cricketer Tendulkar, 49, who is from India’s Hindu majority, didn’t sit well with the angered Indian cricket fans!
He waited 2 days to stand with #arshdeepsingh. He knows very well how to give a balancing statement. https://t.co/lBNGcXfhvT
— MB (@Munalal_B) September 6, 2022
Mr @sachin_rt, Stop defending the indefensible. One cannot drop a catch in an international match like what @arshdeepsinghh did. This drop is criminal as it costed India the match.
What Arshdeep has to do is to apologize for embarrassing-drop and promise to improve his fielding! https://t.co/JYmjsTMfxO pic.twitter.com/I2y6EyS8IK
— India Crooks (@IndiaCrooks) September 6, 2022
Hey GHULAM log, your so called GOD fell into TRAP.
What a TRASH he is. https://t.co/b004uYxzob
— Shadaayi- (@Shadaayi) September 6, 2022
I don’t support people harassing #arshdeepsingh but isn’t it lame to drop such easy catch that too right into his hands?
It’s only fair to give someone else (from Billion+) a chance to play till Arshdeep develops mental strength to represent India again https://t.co/bXzG73faT7
— Al-Bhagwa (@BeingBhagwa) September 6, 2022