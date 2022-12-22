‘The famine in cricket will come to an end,’ Najam Sethi

“The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first-class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end,” Najam Sethi said in a tweet prior to resuming the office.



The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) December 21, 2022

On Thursday morning Najam Sethi arrived at the PCB headquarters in Lahore and received a hero’s welcome outside the Gaddafi Stadium from his supporters.

Speaking to the press New PCB Chief Najam Sethi said, “We have to bring improvement in Pakistan Cricket. We will bring betterment in Pakistan Cricket with our ideas. We will bring changes for improvement in Pakistan Cricket within the next 90 days.”

Our performance was much better in the history of Pakistan Cricket. I thought Imran Khan’s vision would bring betterment to Pakistan Cricket. He was given four years to perform and we all know what he served,” he added.

“PCB will take recommendations from the government of Pakistan before making any decision regarding cricket series with India,” he added.

Talking about the resumption of cricket in Peshawar, Najam Sethi said, “Peshawar is not a red flag city. Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar will get ready within six months. We will definitely play cricket in Peshawar.”

Najam Sethi said, “We have not taken any decision regarding the change in the test squad of Pakistan against New Zealand.”

The notification for the formation of the management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been issued.

According to the notification of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, a committee has been formed to manage the affairs of PCB.

Najam Sethi will be the head of the committee which will ensure the appointment of the new chairman PCB within 120 days.

According to the notification, the committee would appoint new members of the PCB board of governing, and the management committee would play its role in the revival of departmental cricket.

Other committee members proposed by the premier include star all-rounder Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir, ex-Test cricketer Haroon Rashid and former cricketer Shafqat Rana.

Former members of PCB’s board of governors including Shakil Sheikh, Gul Zada, Nauman Butt, Ayaz Butt and Arif Saeed are also named in the committee.

Other members include Supreme Court advocate Mustafa Ramday, former president of Quetta Association Gul Muhammad, ex-president Larkana Tanvir Ahmed, and ex-director of PCB’s National High-Performance Centre Aized Syed.

It should be remembered that the federal cabinet had cancelled the 2019 constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board while the cabinet had also approved the restoration of the PCB 2014 constitution.