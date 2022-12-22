Sports News

‘The famine in cricket will come to an end,’ Najam Sethi

14-member panel headed by Najam Sethi has taken the charge of PCB

Saman SiddiquiDecember 22, 2022
0 8 2 minutes read

‘The famine in cricket will come to an end,’ says Najam Sethi as he resumes charge as the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first-class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end,” Najam Sethi said in a tweet prior to resuming the office.

On Thursday morning Najam Sethi arrived at the PCB headquarters in Lahore and received a hero’s welcome outside the Gaddafi Stadium from his supporters.

Related Articles

Speaking to the press New PCB Chief Najam Sethi said, “We have to bring improvement in Pakistan Cricket. We will bring betterment in Pakistan Cricket with our ideas. We will bring changes for improvement in Pakistan Cricket within the next 90 days.”

Our performance was much better in the history of Pakistan Cricket. I thought Imran Khan’s vision would bring betterment to Pakistan Cricket. He was given four years to perform and we all know what he served,” he added.

“PCB will take recommendations from the government of Pakistan before making any decision regarding cricket series with India,” he added.

Talking about the resumption of cricket in Peshawar, Najam Sethi said, “Peshawar is not a red flag city. Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar will get ready within six months. We will definitely play cricket in Peshawar.”

Najam Sethi said, “We have not taken any decision regarding the change in the test squad of Pakistan against New Zealand.”

The notification for the formation of the management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been issued.

According to the notification of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, a committee has been formed to manage the affairs of PCB.

Najam Sethi will be the head of the committee which will ensure the appointment of the new chairman PCB within 120 days.

According to the notification, the committee would appoint new members of the PCB board of governing, and the management committee would play its role in the revival of departmental cricket.

Other committee members proposed by the premier include star all-rounder Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir, ex-Test cricketer Haroon Rashid and former cricketer Shafqat Rana.

Former members of PCB’s board of governors including Shakil Sheikh, Gul Zada, Nauman Butt, Ayaz Butt and Arif Saeed are also named in the committee.

Other members include Supreme Court advocate Mustafa Ramday, former president of Quetta Association Gul Muhammad, ex-president Larkana Tanvir Ahmed, and ex-director of PCB’s National High-Performance Centre Aized Syed.

It should be remembered that the federal cabinet had cancelled the 2019 constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board while the cabinet had also approved the restoration of the PCB 2014 constitution.

 

Saman SiddiquiDecember 22, 2022
0 8 2 minutes read

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

FIFA World Cup debacle, several French players face ‘racist’ comments

December 20, 2022

Argentina Team get heroes welcome in Buenos Aires

December 20, 2022

FIFA World Cup Final: Argentina beat France to become world champions

December 19, 2022

Karachi Test Day-2: England bowled out for 354 runs

December 18, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

10 − one =

Back to top button