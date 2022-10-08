Tri-series: Pakistan beat the host New Zealand by six wickets

Pakistan beat the host New Zealand by six wickets, making it 2 wins in 2 matches in the Tri-Series Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Saturday.



Pakistan successfully chased the target of 148 runs with skipper Babar Azam’s impressive 79 off 53 balls at a strike rate of 149.0.

After opting to bat first, the Black Caps appeared to be on course for a modest total at Hagley Oval before Chapman’s 32 off 16 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

New Zealand’s opening pair laid the foundation of their innings. Devon Conway (36 off 35) and captain Kane Williamson (31 off 30), although both struggled for timing during a 61-run stand for the second wicket.

Pakistan played with the same squad that won against Bangladesh yesterday.