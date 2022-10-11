Tri-series: Pak suffers a crushing nine-wicket defeat against NZ in 4th T20I

Pakistan suffers a crushing nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the 4th T20I of the Tri-series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Tuesday.

After electing to bat first, Pakistan, who had defeated New Zealand in the earlier fixture by six wickets, managed only 130 for seven with 15 four on the scoreboard.

Pakistan team struggled their way to chase the target in their allotted 20 overs as their batting line collapsed yet again.



Haider Ali continued to disappoint with the bat as he could score just eight.



While Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also struggled with the bat as they contributed 21 off 23 and 16 off 17 respectively.



Iftikhar Ahmed was the top-scorer with 27, including three fours.

Tim Southee sent back Iftikhar and Mohammad Nawaz to the dressing room with the first two deliveries of the final over, while Mohammad Wasim managed to survive the hat-trick ball.

New Zealand faced no resistance in racing to victory in 16.1 overs after Finn Allen and Devon Conway put on 117 runs for the first wicket in 13.3 overs.

Michael Bracewell was awarded Player of the match for his brilliant spell of taking the key wickets of the prolific opening pair of Rizwan (16) and captain Babar Azam (21), in fine figures of two for 11 from his four overs.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan 130-7, 20 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 27, Asif Ali 25 not out, Babar Azam 21, Mohammad Rizwan 16; Michael Bracewell 2-11, Mitchell Santner 2-27, Tim Southee 2-31)

New Zealand 131-1, 16.1 overs (Finn Allen 62, Devon Conway 49 not out)