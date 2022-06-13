Tuba Hassan has been named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for May 2022.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the names of the cricketers who have won the ICC Player of the Month for May 2022 for men’s and women’s categories on June 13, 2022.

Tuba had a dream debut last month, picking up three wickets in her first T20I against Sri Lanka.

The 21-year-old leg spinner was instrumental in restricting scores set by opponents Sri Lanka in the three-game T20I series in Pakistan, where she was given the Player of the Series award.

Tuba took five wickets at an average of 8.8 and an economy rate of 3.66.

Tuba’s magic with the ball was highlighted during her debut international fixture in Karachi, in which she grabbed three for eight to limit the tourists to 106, setting the platform for a six-wicket win.

On the other hand, Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka won in the men’s category.