Tuba Hassan rocks at her international cricket debut!

Tuba Hassan became the first Pakistani cricketer to take three wickets on her Debut in the Women’s T20I against Sri Lanka.



Her bowling figure 4-1-8-3 is the best by any Pakistani debutant in WT20Is.

The 21-year-old leg-spinner, Tuba Hassan has also become the first Pakistani to earn the player of the match award on her international debut.

🔹 Four overs

🔹 One maiden

☝️ Three wickets

🏅 Player of the Match What a debut for Tuba Hassan 🌟 pic.twitter.com/OdSS5xpWgT — ICC (@ICC) May 24, 2022

In the first T 20, Pakistan women’s cricket team beat the Srilankan team by 6 wickets.

Nida Dar scored 37 runs for not out.



Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat at Southend Stadium Karachi.

Tuba Hassan and Anam Amin pick three wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka to 106/8.

Gull Feroza and Tuba Hassan both made their T20I debuts against Sri Lanka.



The Twitter timeline is flooded with praises for the young star Tuba on her remarkable debut.