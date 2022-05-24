Tuba Hassan rocks at her international cricket debut!
Tuba Hassan became the first Pakistani cricketer to take three wickets on her Debut in the Women’s T20I against Sri Lanka.
Her bowling figure 4-1-8-3 is the best by any Pakistani debutant in WT20Is.
Spinning a web over the 🇱🇰 batters 🕸️
Dream debut for Tuba Hassan 🙌
🐦 @TheRealPCB_Live
Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/ZY1fdGNHJ6
#⃣ #BackOurGirls | #PAKWvSLW pic.twitter.com/b7TGVdAt1w
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 24, 2022
🔹 Four overs
🔹 One maiden
☝️ Three wickets
🏅 Player of the Match
What a debut for Tuba Hassan 🌟 pic.twitter.com/OdSS5xpWgT
— ICC (@ICC) May 24, 2022
A star in the making. Great bowling Tuba Hassan, this is high quality leg spin. #BackOurGirls #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/ahn74sLO41
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 24, 2022
– The Lahore-born leg-spinner, Tuba Hassan, registered the best figures on T20I debut for a Pakistan bowler with figures of 4-1-8-3. https://t.co/VDaoPjf0J9
— Asif Khan (@mak_asif) May 24, 2022
Impressive debut from Tuba Hassan, looks like Pakistan Women has got a very good talent for the future.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 24, 2022
An outstanding spell by Tuba Hassan on her international debut! 🙌
Pakistan have limited Sri Lanka to 106/8 from their 20 overs – follow the chase ⤵️ #PAKvSL
— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 24, 2022
And she is the player of the match. What a dream debut for Tuba Hassan. A match-winning leggie, hopefully Pak cricket can look after her & she keeps improving. Great signs for the future pic.twitter.com/3JcdEAPQ1G
— Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) May 24, 2022
Amazing debut for Tuba Hassan with 3 wickets from her 4 overs, conceding just 8 runs (there's a maiden in there as well). Looking forward to seeing her career develop and flourish 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Bq3mEEFWNU
— Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) May 24, 2022
Brilliant debut Tuba Hassan three wickets and counting! pic.twitter.com/DmU1MExrjr
— Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) May 24, 2022