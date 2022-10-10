Oyeyeah
Sports News

Twitter lambasts Aftab Iqbal for not recognizing Babar Azam as a cricket hero

In the latest episode of the TV show, Khabarhar, Aftab Iqbal criticized Babar’s performance during a discussion on cricket.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk21 views
posted on
Aftab Iqbal's comments for Babar AzamAftab Iqbal's comments for Babar Azam | OyeYeah News
Views

Twitter lambasts Aftab Iqbal for not recognizing Babar Azam as a cricket hero!

Popular TV show host, Aftab Iqbal has drawn the ire of Babar Azam fans for his remarks about the Pakistan team skipper.

Published Earlier:

In the latest episode of the TV show, Khabarhar, Aftab Iqbal criticized Babar’s performance during a discussion on cricket.

“Babar Azam is not even a star anymore as he dropped catches and he has too much ego. He should bring Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, and Imad to the team. He should beg Shoaib Malik for joining the team again.” said Aftab Iqbal.

Aftab’s scathing remarks did not sit well with the cricket fans in the country. And soon the clip from the show started trending on Twitter.

Babar Azam’s fans stormed to social media to defend their star batter.

 

 

 

The remarks from Aftab Iqbal triggered keyboard warriors to counter-strike with memes and posts.

 

 

Fans were quick to remind Aftab Iqbal what cricket greats have to say about Babar Azam:

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You