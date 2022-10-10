Twitter lambasts Aftab Iqbal for not recognizing Babar Azam as a cricket hero!

Popular TV show host, Aftab Iqbal has drawn the ire of Babar Azam fans for his remarks about the Pakistan team skipper.

In the latest episode of the TV show, Khabarhar, Aftab Iqbal criticized Babar’s performance during a discussion on cricket.

“Babar Azam is not even a star anymore as he dropped catches and he has too much ego. He should bring Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, and Imad to the team. He should beg Shoaib Malik for joining the team again.” said Aftab Iqbal.

Aftab’s scathing remarks did not sit well with the cricket fans in the country. And soon the clip from the show started trending on Twitter.

Babar Azam’s fans stormed to social media to defend their star batter.

If you're ever confused about what side to take in a debate, just look where aftab iqbal is standing and walk in the opposite direction https://t.co/CogHVSLYcL — Naina (@Zainaaab_abbasi) October 9, 2022

This is so clearly Shoaib Malik lobby now hiring journalists to target players. This Aftab Iqbal is dirty lifafa journalist anyway, asshole of the highest order https://t.co/382fFYKIoP — Shayk🪁🌳🚉🚴🏽🏙🏎 (@ShaykShack) October 9, 2022

Babar Azam is not a star because Aftab Iqbal from Chichawatni running a show full of clowns don't like him as he hasn't selected Shoaib Malik etc. Aftab Iqbal is an extreme egoistic 🤡 who is only relevant due to talking about KING BABAR. — 𝐀𝐪𝐞𝐞𝐥 (@AqeelSays_) October 9, 2022

These shots of Babar Azam are far better than Aftab Iqbal whole career#BabarAzam #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/49owjPn9WG — UmaiR❤️🇵🇰 (@imUmair56) October 10, 2022

You can always rely on aftab iqbal to have the worst takes imaginable on everything. cant stand the guy https://t.co/RpobKGlra3 — Abdullah (@goombafrommrio) October 9, 2022

My young cousins somehow located Babar's house in Lhr & just rang the bell. He was not at home but when he came & was informed, he not only entertained those kids (gave T-shirts/autographs etc) but apologized bec they had to wait. Babar has no ego issues while Aftab is a turd. https://t.co/sziBbZLGY1 — Kamil Ahmed ☭ (@BeingKamil) October 9, 2022

Someone tell him team is going to play T20-modern day cricket not test or odi WC.

Show him the post match presentation of 1st odi against WI when he gave his MOTM to Khusdil.

Us ko wo sara criticism be batao ky which he is still facing bcz of backing his players. — //.sameen🇵🇰 (@dsam_een) October 9, 2022

The remarks from Aftab Iqbal triggered keyboard warriors to counter-strike with memes and posts.

BREAKING. #BabarAzam fired from captaincy, national team, sacked from tri series, eliminated from worldcup squad, PJL refused to take him, even U19 said he cannot be a part of their team BECAUSE Aftab Iqbal from Chichawatni thinks HE'S NOT A STAR 😭😭 — Aiman Sohail (@aimansohaill) October 9, 2022

⚠️ Breaking News

Babar Azam decided to retire from cricket as Aftab Iqbal told in Khabardar that "He is not a star anymore and is a very egotistical person" pic.twitter.com/lcrwznqReB — .~ (@m_4_maira) October 10, 2022

I'm retiring from International Cricket because Aftab Iqbal from Khabrabaar said I'm not a star anymore and I have ego issues#BabarAzam𓃵 #AftabIqbal pic.twitter.com/y1abTDbq39 — Usama ki Memes (@Usamakimemes1) October 10, 2022

Aftab Iqbal while criticizing Babar Azam thinking he can undermine Babar's credibility 😂#BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/cR5HsxOQX3 — Passionate ✨ (@TheArdentSoul) October 10, 2022

📌 BREAKING :

Ramiz Raja said:

"We are deciding to remove babar azam from Pakistan team because aftab iqbal from Khabardar program thinks that babar azam is not a star." pic.twitter.com/PGtm6qhL2e — The Babarians Army (@TBA_tweets56) October 10, 2022

Fans were quick to remind Aftab Iqbal what cricket greats have to say about Babar Azam:

Ian Chappell praising Babar. Who cares what Aftab Iqbal said? https://t.co/uweQGsOLVF — Ayna Dua 🖤 (@AynaDua) October 10, 2022

Aftab Iqbal should apologize for his senseless Remarks for our pride and world class player..

But before that he should have to check BABAR AZAM record's 😂 pic.twitter.com/rpiQDn6eUN — Khawar Ali (@KhawarA56107079) October 9, 2022