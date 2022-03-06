Two fans dead and over 20 injured after riot erupts during football match in Mexico

Two fans were dead and over 20 injured after a riot erupts during a football match in Mexico.

As being reported the football match turned into a blood bath as brawls broke out about an hour into the top-flight clash match between Queretaro and Atlas at Corregidora Stadium on Saturday.

The game had to be suspended in the 62nd minute.

As bring reported, Queretaro was losing 1-0 after a goal by Julio Furch when the riots broke out.

Angered fans rushed the field and started attacking each other.

Some used chairs and metal bars as weapons to attack others.

An initial local media report claimed that at least 22 people were killed in the incident.

However, the statement officials from the Coordination of Civil Protection of the State of Querétaro clarified that 22 people were transported to hospitals, with two in critical condition.

“The rest are stable. It should be mentioned that all of those injured are male and at this moment it’s been confirmed that four were from the state of Jalisco.”