Unvaccinated Djokovic Withdraws From US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic has withdrawn from the US Open 2022!

Novak Djokovic has announced that he will not play at the US Open due to his vaccine status.

Three-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic withdrew from the season’s final Grand Slam due to travel restrictions on Thursday before the draw was made.

The world No 6 Serbian tennis star will now be replaced in the draw by a lucky loser.

It is the second Grand Slam the 35-year-old will miss due to not being vaccinated as he was deported prior to the Australian Open earlier this year.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support,” Djokovic tweeted.

“Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!” Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster said in a statement: “Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government’s vaccination policy for non-U.S.citizens. We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open.”

Reactions to his withdrawal announcement continue to pour in on the Twitter timeline:

The battle between Novak vs the establishment will always be like this caricature.

They'll call u a 'conspiracy theorist' or an 'anti-vaxxer' even if u've got the jabs. The labels are intended to silence u because u challenge their narrative.



The man is a legeND#NovakDjokovic pic.twitter.com/TNb4StEVxz — Susy 💕 Kichu (@Susyindrie) August 24, 2022

Last year I get, Australia I get. But US Open? in no_one_cares_anymore 2022?

America asking everyone else to get COVID shots is just a joke.

Sometimes I wonder what if Djokovic faked a vaccination 🙁 He is standing by his convictions, huge respect , but …

Sigh #NovakDjokovic pic.twitter.com/W40FjwK9a3 — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) August 25, 2022