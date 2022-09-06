Oyeyeah
#INDvsSL: Virat Kohli dismissed on a duck, Twitter reacts

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to field first against India in Super Four clash

Sri Lankan left-arm paceman Dilshan Madhushanka dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck in the Super 4 Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Tuesday evening!

Put in to bat first, India had the worst start possible, losing quick two wickets with just 13 on the scoreboard.

Published Earlier:

Having introspected on his recent struggles with form, cricket fans thought ViratKohli now seems calmer, more accepting after the last three matches at the ongoing Asia Cup.

Kohli, who had earlier showcased his best form during the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan with his knock of 60 runs off 44 balls.

However, Kohli, 33, completely failed to judge Madhushanka’s delivery and lost his stumps while attempting a cross batted stroke of a good length delivery, which moved slightly after pitching.

Here is how Twitter reacts to his early dismissal:

 

 

 

 

Sri Lanka needs 174 to knock India out of the Asia Cup 2022!

