INDvsSL: Virat Kohli dismissed on a duck, Twitter reacts

Sri Lankan left-arm paceman Dilshan Madhushanka dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck in the Super 4 Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Tuesday evening!

Put in to bat first, India had the worst start possible, losing quick two wickets with just 13 on the scoreboard.

Having introspected on his recent struggles with form, cricket fans thought ViratKohli now seems calmer, more accepting after the last three matches at the ongoing Asia Cup.



Kohli, who had earlier showcased his best form during the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan with his knock of 60 runs off 44 balls.

However, Kohli, 33, completely failed to judge Madhushanka’s delivery and lost his stumps while attempting a cross batted stroke of a good length delivery, which moved slightly after pitching.

I will remember this for the rest of my days 😭 #SLvIND #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/mhmm7rcyds — Estelle Vasudevan (@Estelle_Vasude1) September 6, 2022

-Being a fan of Virat Kohli is not easy Job, It's really a tough Job. You have to face Unexpected disappointments. And can't overcome your emotions if you are a real fan.

Good luck King For the Next. #ViratKohli𓃵 #AsiaCup2022 #CricketTwitter #cricketlovers pic.twitter.com/KbYrmrppAn — νêℓℓ νιsнêr 💫 (@bhatariq56) September 6, 2022

Just a bad day!💔 It's hurting but it's okay King, heads up. Will settle this on next match!✊🏻 Love You Always!👑 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/yw8ZaGLSM5 — 𝐀𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐡 | 𝐡𝐛𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨❤️🎉 (@Aaliya_Zain5) September 6, 2022

Good news for ICTains

Virat kohli and Rohit sharma are back in form pic.twitter.com/zdM2XVIazM — kohlity (@IamDbasu) September 6, 2022

MS Dhoni Texting Virat Kohli after his duck. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/kITVFQENMb — Ritika Malhotra🇮🇳 (@FanGirlRohit45) September 6, 2022

One bad game after back to back fifties. Come back stronger Champ @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/gVcMwIDtrR — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) September 6, 2022

Sri Lanka needs 174 to knock India out of the Asia Cup 2022!