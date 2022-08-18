Virat Kohli opens up about mental health struggle amid poor form

Virat Kohli opens up about his mental health struggle amid poor form!

The 33-year-old ex-Indian captain says he has struggled with his mental health throughout his career.

Known for his reputation for in-your-face aggression and exemplary batting, Virat Kholi has been plagued by a run of poor form.

Read more: Babar Azam’s support for Virat Kohli wins the internet

Kohli, one of the world’s highest-paid athletes, has not been able to score a century in any format since 2019.

He was also relieved of his captaincy of all formats late last year after a dismal showing at the Twenty20 World Cup, despite leading his team to the top of the five-day rankings.

In a recent interview with the Indian publication, Kholi opened up about his struggles with mental health.

“I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to,” he said in an interview published on Wednesday in The Indian Express newspaper.

“It is definitely a serious issue and as much as we try to be strong at all times, it can tear you apart.” Kohli said it was important for athletes to rest and recover from the pressures of sport and reconnect with their “core self”.

“If you lose that connection, it wouldn’t take very long for other things to crumble around you,” he added.

Kholi’s comments came just months after he revealed he had struggled with depression after failing to score runs during an England tour in 2014.

“It’s not a great feeling to wake up knowing that you won’t be able to score runs… I felt I was the loneliest guy in the world,” he said on a podcast with English commentator Mark Nicholas earlier in February.