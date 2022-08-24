VVS Laxman Named Team India’s Interim Head Coach For Asia Cup 2022

VVS Laxman has been named Team India’s Interim Head Coach for Asia Cup 2022.

The development comes on Wednesday, a day after the head coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for COVID-19.

Laxman was the coach of the team in Zimbabwe. It is important to note that Dravid had not traveled with the Indian team to Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series, that concluded on Monday.

“Mr. VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Mr. Laxman, who traveled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Mr. Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE.”

“Mr. Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Mr. Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain Mr. KL Rahul, Mr. Deepak Hooda, and Mr. Avesh Khan, who traveled from Harare,” the BCCI statement added.