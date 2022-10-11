Women’s Asia Cup: Pak beat SL by 5 wickets sailing into semi finals

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the 21st fixture of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS), Bangladesh on Tuesday afternoon.



Omaima Sohail’s maiden five-wicket haul led Pakistan to secure its position in the semi-finals of the tournament.



Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka again– who finished the table in the third position in the second semi-final, to be played on Thursday, 13 October.





In the last group match, Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Pakistan girls proved to be phenomenal first with the ball and later with the bat.

Omaima, a right-arm off-spinner– who had taken seven wickets from 36 T20Is before this match was introduced in the bowling by the captain as a fifth bowler and came into the bowl in the eighth over of the innings.

She bagged the wicket in her first over, getting Nilakshi de Silva for naught.

In her next two overs, she picked two more wickets each in an over and ended up with match figures of 4-0-13-5.

The spin twin of Nida Dar and Tuba Hasan shared three wickets between them.

Sri Lanka was dismissed for 112 in the 19th over.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu remained the top-scored with a 26-ball 41, which included nine fours.

Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin provided a 28-run start in 4.1 overs for Pakistan.

After the departure of Sidra on 13 runs which included two fours, Pakistan batters continue to return back to the hut as Pakistan at one point was struggling at 51 for four in 9.2 overs.

And when Nida was joined by Aliya Riaz, the pair added a crucial 45-runs for the fifth wicket partnership.

After the departure of Aliya (20, 26b, three fours), Ayesha Naseem joined Nida in the middle and helped Pakistan achieve the target on the penultimate ball of the 19th over.

The right-handed batter Ayesha scored an unbeaten 16 off five balls, which included two sixes struck in the 19th over to finish the match.

Nida was undefeated on 26 off 28, hitting one four and putting in 17 runs for the sixth wicket partnership with Ayesha.

Scores in brief:

Sri Lanka 112 all out, 18.5 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 41, Oshadi Ranasinghe 26; Omaima Sohail 5-13)

Pakistan 113-5, 18.5 overs (Nida Dar 26 not out, Aliya Riaz 20, Ayesha Naseem 16 not out; Kavisha Dilhari 2-16)