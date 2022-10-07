Womens AsiaCup 2022: Pakistan beat India by 13 runs

Pakistan women’s team beat the arch-rivals India by 13 runs in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup match on Friday.

Pakistan’s team who had lost to 13-ranked Thailand two days ago won against India, whom they failed to win in the last consecutive five T20 encounters, surely unpredictability has not spared Pakistan Women’s team as well.

Pakistan win the toss and elected to bat first putting 136-6 on the scoreboard.



India Women went four wickets down chasing 138 and needed 75 runs in 50 balls to secure the victory.

Nida Dar was phenomenal with the bat and as well as the ball. She helped set up the victory for her team after scoring a fifty and picking two wickets at crucial junctures.

Nida Dar was awarded the Player of the Match.

It’s the third time in their history of T20 cricket that Pakistan has managed to beat India.

This is Pakistan’s first T20I win against India since 2016.

This is Pakistan Cricket at its best! Congratulations are in order for the Pak women for beating the arch-rivals.

– What a day for our Women's Cricket Team as they just beat India in the Asia Cup in Bangladesh.



I am sure this victory will motivate many girls in our country to play this incredible game of cricket.



Congratulations team Pakistan 🇵🇰 #PAKvIND #WomensAsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/scgwJGMugD — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 7, 2022

What a great win!

Not the first time they have done it 😍

