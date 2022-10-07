Oyeyeah
Sports News

Womens AsiaCup 2022: Pakistan beat India by 13 runs

The Indian team could score 124 runs and bowled out in the 20th over while chasing a target of 137 runs

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui9 views
posted on
Pakistan beat IndiaWomen's Asia Cup 2022 | OyeYeah News
Views

Pakistan women’s team beat the arch-rivals India by 13 runs in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup match on Friday.

Pakistan’s team who had lost to 13-ranked Thailand two days ago won against India, whom they failed to win in the last consecutive five T20 encounters, surely unpredictability has not spared Pakistan Women’s team as well.

Published Earlier:

Pakistan win the toss and elected to bat first putting 136-6 on the scoreboard.

India Women went four wickets down chasing 138  and needed 75 runs in 50 balls to secure the victory.

Nida Dar was phenomenal with the bat and as well as the ball. She helped set up the victory for her team after scoring a fifty and picking two wickets at crucial junctures.

Nida Dar was awarded the Player of the Match.

It’s the third time in their history of T20 cricket that Pakistan has managed to beat India.

This is Pakistan’s first T20I win against India since 2016.

This is Pakistan Cricket at its best! Congratulations are in order for the Pak women for beating the arch-rivals.

 

 

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You