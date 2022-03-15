WWE Legend Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, is dead aged 63.



As being reported, Hall broke his hip after falling in early March 2022.

Later, on March 12, he underwent surgery for his hip after which a blood clot was dislodged which ended up in him suffering three heart attacks.



He was placed on life support after suffering from multiple heart attacks at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Georgia.

Two days later, Scott Hall was taken off life support after which WWE officially announced the news of his passing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe) He was known peculiarly for his signature character – Razor Ramon – a cool mafioso bully of sorts, inspired by the character Tony Montana in Scarface.

