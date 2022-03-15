WWE Legend Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, is dead aged 63.
As being reported, Hall broke his hip after falling in early March 2022.
Later, on March 12, he underwent surgery for his hip after which a blood clot was dislodged which ended up in him suffering three heart attacks.
He was placed on life support after suffering from multiple heart attacks at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Georgia.
Two days later, Scott Hall was taken off life support after which WWE officially announced the news of his passing.
He was known peculiarly for his signature character – Razor Ramon – a cool mafioso bully of sorts, inspired by the character Tony Montana in Scarface.
WWE paid tribute to the pro-wrestling legend in a tweet along with a picture of Scott Hall wearing a nWo t-shirt, quoting one of Razor Ramon’s favourite lines.
“Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do,” WWE wrote.
Scott Hall started wrestling in NWA and AWA and then WCW before making his debut in WWE in 1990.
Scott went on to wrestle in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Catch Wrestling Association.
In 1992, he made his epic return to WWE.
His second stint proved quite fruitful as he became a four-time Intercontinental champion.
Razor Ramon went on to win a faceoff against Shawn Michaels in a ladder match for the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania X. This match was awarded the Match of the Year and is regarded as one of the finest matches in WrestleMania history.
Scott Hall is a two-time world champ with WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship and the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship.
Scott Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 as an individual wrestler and in 2020 as part of NWO.