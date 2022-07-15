Zimbabwe and the Netherlands qualify for the T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands have qualified for the T20 World Cup!



Zimbabwe and the Netherlands have qualified for this year’s ICC T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia.



Zimbabwe secured their place in the T20 World Cup by defeating Papua New Guinea by 27 runs in the first semi-final of the World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

On the other hand, in the second semi-final of the World Cup qualifiers, the Netherlands defeated the United States by 7 wickets and qualified for the T20 World Cup.

Netherlands defeated USA by 7 wickets and qualified for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup in Australia 🌟



It should be noted that the top 12 teams of the 2021 T20 World Cup have directly qualified for the tournament which will kick off on October 16 in Australia.