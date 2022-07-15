Oyeyeah
Sports News

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands qualify for the T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup will kick off on October 16 in Australia

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui2 views
posted on
Views

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands have qualified for the T20 World Cup!

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands have qualified for this year’s ICC T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia.

Zimbabwe secured their place in the T20 World Cup by defeating Papua New Guinea by 27 runs in the first semi-final of the World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

 

On the other hand, in the second semi-final of the World Cup qualifiers, the Netherlands defeated the United States by 7 wickets and qualified for the T20 World Cup.

 

It should be noted that the top 12 teams of the 2021 T20 World Cup have directly qualified for the tournament which will kick off on October 16 in Australia.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You