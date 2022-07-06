Experience Greatness with the Aesthetically Smart TECNO HiOS 8.6

TECNO launched its latest HiOS 8.6 globally, introducing several exciting technologies including multiple Camera and Optimization modes along with a full-speed 5G network experience. This update is based on Android 12 and will be available in TECNO phones including the upcoming Camon 19 series.

HiOS is one of the most popular customized user interfaces for Android users by TECNO, providing convenience and comfort through advancement. HiOS 8.6 is the perfect continuation of TECNO’s ethereal, fluid and smart brand aesthetic. It carries visual aesthetics such as rounded icons and better fonts. Its refreshing UI mimics the ripples of water to give you an amazingly fluid experience. The finely tuned gradients of HiOS 8.6 create a superb sense of depth in the display.

Let’s dive into the details of the fluidly smooth HiOS 8.6

Camera Features:

HiOS 8.6 has superb camera features for its consumers. Its Camera Pro Mode lets you take professional photos and manually adjust shutter speed, white balance, and ISO. Whereas, the Camera Film Mode will enable you to shoot your own films using the upcoming Camon 19 phone. It comes with professionally customized movie mode filters that are suitable for different scenes. With this mode, you can let out your inner director.

Moreover, the Photo Video Mode puts life into your photos. You just have to choose a template. It will combine your photos and make an organized video out of them. The Video Editor enables you to change the aspect ratios of the videos. You can rotate clips, and add stickers and overlays as well.

Smooth and Fluid Display:

The Fluid optimization of HiOS 8.6 gives you a smooth and uninterrupted experience. It provides harmony to your screen. The amazingly fluid interface performs tasks faster without lagging.

The efficient Lightning Multi-Window enables you to multitask on your Camon 19. It is a challenge to multitask on a phone without experiencing any lag. With increased efficiency, you can operate two apps on one screen. Just swipe up with three fingers to enable a split-screen. You can even adjust the screen size.

Extended RAM:

The latest HiOS 8.6 features a revolutionary Extended RAM technology. It enables the users to increase the RAM to 3 GB on an 8 GB device. This means you’ll get faster performance with no app processing time or lagging in gaming. It will give you an uninterrupted and smooth experience in your busy life.

Smart Network Experience:

The Smart 5G feature on Camon 19 significantly reduces power consumption. It intelligently switches between 4G and 5G according to the user’s bandwidth. It reduces power consumption in standby mode, audio and video playback, mailing, and web browsing.

Moreover, its Optimization Experience in Weak Networks increases your download speed with wifi by a massive 300%. It also increases the internet speed by 45%. You won’t have to pause in between tasks just because the network is slow.

Other Advanced Features:

There are so many cool features embedded in HiOS 8.6 such as the App Twin. With this, you can log two social accounts and switch between them smoothly. It enables you to maintain a work-personal life balance with both your accounts running simultaneously.

Also, with a Master of Languages, you can interpret 60 languages in social apps. Don’t worry about the language barrier if you’re in a foreign place. With this technology, you can comprehend and speak many languages wherever you are.

Moreover, you don’t have to go online to convert your favorite tune into MP3. HiOS 8.6 has a Video to MP3 Converter (supports MP4, 3GP, and WebM). With this, you can convert any video and use it as a ringtone. And, when it comes to staying up-to-date, Smart Scenes has got your back. You don’t even have to manually set reminders for important dates. This feature works intelligently by learning your habits. Just a quick glance at your screen will keep you updated.

All these super cool features will be available in the upcoming TECNO Camon 19 series. So, get ready to make your life Amazingly Fluid with HiOS 8.6 cool features.