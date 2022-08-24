The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

TECNO announced reduced prices for its recently launched devices. The latest Camon 19 Neo will now be available for PKR 37,999/- instead of PKR 40,999/-.

TECNO has reduced the prices of quite a few devices including Camon, Spark, POP, and POVA devices. The latest Camon 19 Neo is equipped with the advanced technology 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera, 48MP Bright Night Portrait, and a Geometric Edge cutting Design. So the phone is not just powerful but stylish and iconic.

Camon 19 Neo comes packed with some powerful features including an Helio G85 processor, 6.78” FHD+ Display, 6+128GB Storage, 5000mAh powerful battery with an 18W flash charger, along with some of the most outstanding camera features.

The phone offers a brilliant 2k Video shooting, where users can enjoy Bokeh and other effects in the video as well as still photography. Not just these but the phone comes with special features for videography, vlogging, fashion shoots, and other aesthetical captures.

The most fun is that the brand has further reduced the price for its amazing Camon 19 Neo. The powerful phone with stylish design has become a favorite of many fashion enthusiasts and sold thousands of units in no time.

So don’t wait anymore, hurry and get your brand new Camon 19 Neo for only PKR 37,999/-.