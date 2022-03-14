Candy LED TV – New Levels of Detail & Depth

Haier, one of the leading names in LED technology, has introduced a new range of LED TVs, the Italian brand Candy, after the successful launch of the Air Conditioner series. The Candy LED TV series will let customers enter a new world of resolution that brings a new dimension of reality to their living rooms, feeling the power of every frame with immense clarity.

By launching Candy LED TV, Haier has brought revolutionary and smart features for an unmatched experience. Along with remarkable picture quality, consumers also get easy access to some of the futuristic features with a warranty and a lot more.

Real Android TV Certified by Google

Haier has introduced Candy LED TV in two sizes of 32” and 40” inches. It is certified by Google and designed according to Android TV standards. It comes with a concise overall screen layout, and a built-in Chromecast, enabling the users to log in to their Google accounts directly and use Android TV Apps on the mobile phones.

Candy LED TV comes with a built-in Google play store that does not require the need to download and install apps.

Get an Exciting Vision Through Multi-Screen Interaction

Candy LED TV supports the one-button projection of film and television resources and can realize multi-screen interaction to give customers an enticing viewing experience.

Spectacular View Wherever You Sit

See every detail at any angle with its ultra-wide-angle coupled with exceptional colors, giving you a consistent picture even when sitting off to the side. Every set is the best one in the house. It exhibits clear images without color cast or darkness to the one sitting on the two sides of the display, for an exceptional viewing experience.

Introducing Connectivity & Control to smart appliance via Matrix

Candy LED TV offers connectivity and control to its users to lead a futuristic life in modern times. The new LED TV is integrated with IoT technology which allows you to link Haier smart appliances with your LED TV and control them through your smartphone. Customers can also control Haier smart devices with Google Assistant & Google Home.

Customers can get easy access to built-in Google Play Store, Google Assistant, Netflix, YouTube & Amazon Prime via Smart Remote and can make entertainment come alive.

Along with these amazingly smart features, Haier is offering special giveaways to its customers and two years brand warranty on panels and parts. The first customer will win a FREE Candy Led TV, two lucky customers will receive Android phones and the first 100 customers will get exclusive discounts on the purchase of Candy LED TV.