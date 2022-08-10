China launches 16 new satellites into orbit with one rocket

China launched 16 new satellites into orbit with one rocket on Wednesday.

As reported, 16 satellites including the Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D09 and Yunyao-1 04-08 satellites, were launched at 12:50 p.m. (Beijing Time) atop a Long March-6 Y10 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province.

The satellites have reportedly entered the planned orbit successfully.

This is the 432nd mission of China’s Long March carrier rocket series.

China uses these satellites mainly in fields such as commercial remote sensing and atmospheric imaging.