Elon Musk suggests changes to Twitter Blue and adding Dogecoin payment option

Elon Musk suggests changes to Twitter Blue and adding a Dogecoin payment option!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in a series of tweets on Saturday, proposed a series of changes to Twitter’s subscription service, including price changes and the option to pay in dogecoin.

Elon Musk purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter and has been appointed to the board of directors shortly after.

“Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark,” he tweeted.

“Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months upfront & account doesn’t get a checkmark for 60 days (watch for CC chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam,” he said.

“And no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive,” he added.

Blue already has a modifiable 20 second time to edit tweet feature — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

And no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Musk also proposed that the pricing “should be proportionate to affordability and in local currency.”

“Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?” he suggested, referring to the cryptocurrency, replying to a query via tweet.

Maybe even an option to pay in Doge? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Musk was appointed to Twitter’s board of directors on Tuesday.

He said he looks forward to working with the board to make “significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Twitter Blue service is available in only the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Twitter Blue launched earlier in June this year, is the social media giant’s first subscription service for those willing to pay for exclusive access to special features,

Special features include the “Undo Tweet” feature, customized Twitter app icons, and the ability to add bookmarks.