Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO soon but on following conditions!

Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO soon! but on the following conditions!





Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk said in a tweet.

Musk did not provide a timeline or state where in the list of his priorities this task fits.

It was the other day when the billionaire promised to abide by the result of a Twitter poll which saw 57.5% of users had voted “yes” to him quitting the role.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

Musk’s takeover of Twitter in October over a $44 billion deal has been marked by chaos and controversies.

he has fired about half of its staff and attempted a rollout of Twitter’s paid-for verification feature before putting it on pause.

However, the feature was relaunched last week.