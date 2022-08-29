From Tech Experts to Fashion Enthusiasts, everyone loves Camon 19 Neo!

TECNO’s latest progeny- Camon 19 Neo is making rounds in the Pakistani market with its superb strong performance and high-end features. This time the brand has merged the realms of fashion and technology to create an artistic yet advanced phone. The phone has impressed everyone from tech experts to young fashionistas, with its extraordinary design and strong features.

Let’s have a look at what the hype is all about!

Exceptional Camera Features

TECNO leads the industry with its innovative camera technology providing you an elite smartphone photography experience. Camon 19 Neo lives up to its reputation with its superb Night Photography features.

The 48 MP main lens at the back features a Bright Night Portrait camera which takes illuminated photos even in dim lighting. With this, you can carry on your night photography adventures without stressing about anything. And you don’t even have to worry about blurry photos because its Super Night mode is specifically designed for noise reduction and sharper photos.

A 32 MP Softlight selfie camera with a Screen+torch solution is dotted in the front. It captures HD details of your face and gives you the freedom to take bright selfies in the dark with a naturally soft light. Your selfies will turn out to be as pretty as you!

Aesthetic design and vivid display

Camon 19 Neo features a Geometric Cutting Design at the back with intersecting lines that reflect light through a prismatic effect. It appears so glossy and stylish and doesn’t even catch smudges easily. So, you won’t have to constantly clean your fingerprints off your phone.

The Borderless Image Module at the back houses twin cameras in dual metal bezels to give it a flagship look. It has a sleek body to ensure maximum comfort for the user and you can easily operate the phone with one hand. This chic design has rightly impressed young fashion enthusiasts all over Pakistan.

Camon 19 Neo has a 6.8-inches IPS Full HD+ display with the slimmest bezels as compared to other smartphones. With this display, you can enhance your streaming experience at OTT platforms in 1080 p HD resolution.

Superior Performance

Apart from its exceptional camera technology and artistic design, Camon 19 Neo has superior performance reviews as well. It has a Helio G85 processor, which is the best for gamers as they can enjoy PUBG with 40 fps on an enhanced display.

Lastly, the best part about this phone is its Memory Fusion Technology allowing the RAM to be extended up to 5 GB. This will ensure that the phone will not lag while you’re playing games or watching movies. And with its massive 5000 mAh battery, you don’t have to worry about charging your phone after every few hours.

With such extraordinary features in a stylish smartphone, Camon 19 Neo deserves all the love it is getting from fans. So don’t wait up and get this amazing smartphone from your nearest retailer.