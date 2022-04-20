Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2022

TECNO keeps the tradition alive – almost 2.5 Lac people have activated their new TECNO phones in Q1 2022 using Zong sims. The users got a chance to enjoy FREE 12GB of the internet from the company to enjoy the new device to its fullest.

The collaboration has been going on for some time now and all Zong users who activate a new TECNO device using their sims get to enjoy 12GB of free internet for up to three months. Be it a Spark phone or Camon or the Gaming POVA phones, you can enjoy this on all new devices of TECNO. Moreover, this service can be activated on the recently launched Spark 8C as well.

As per the statistics shared by Zong 4G, almost 250,000 new users of TECNO have activated their devices using Zong sims. This is a huge number and shows the popularity TECNO Mobile has gathered over such a short while.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan shared his views on this achievement,

“This is a huge number when seeing that only Zong Users buying TECNO made it to 250,000 people. Our sales have been good this year and this collaboration with Zong 4G is just a gesture to give back to our customers so that they can enjoy their new devices to the fullest.”

For anyone who wants to utilize this offer, the methods are simple. Get a new TECNO device, activate it using your Zong number, and enjoy FREE internet for three months. The offer is available on already launched devices as well.