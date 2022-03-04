Inauguration of Select Technologies Factory in collaboration with Xiaomi H.K. Limited

Select Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air link Communication Limited is proud to announce the inauguration of its smartphone manufacturing plant for the production of Xiaomi handsets in Pakistan. The event took place on the 4th of March at the factory located in Quaid-e- Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat.

Airlink group is one of the leading manufacturers, retailers, and distributors of smartphones, with nearly all major global brands of the industry as their partners. The company holds approx. 20% market share in distribution and is set to enhance its footing by beginning production of Xiaomi handsets.

Mr. Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, CEO of Select Technologies, commenting on this auspicious occasion said, “Our partnership with Xiaomi is wonderful news not only for the company but also for Pakistan.

Xiaomi is a global tech giant and market leader in innovative technology which is not only limited to smartphones. This venture will open many avenues as smartphone manufacturing is the first step towards a bigger goal. My aim is to register Pakistan on the global technological map with a vision of par excellence service delivery and product provision to every nook and corner of Pakistan. We will not only be localizing manufacturing; this will consequentially enhance exports of Pakistan and help us play our role in reducing the import bill.”

Companies around the globe consider Pakistan’s mobile market as an emerging market with a plethora of opportunities for businesses. With the emergence of 3G/4G technology, there has been a significant increase subscriber base of mobile operators. Locking on this opportunity, mobile brands are providing consumers with a wider choice of smartphones at more affordable prices in the low-tier range.

This initiative is expected to drive a sales volume of 550 million USD in revenue. The huge production size will not only create new job opportunities for the citizens of Pakistan but will also contribute to reduction in the country’s import bill and enabling new possibilities in international business.